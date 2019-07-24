News Uhuru names Ukur Yattani acting Treasury CS to replace Rotich

Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on May 1, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

President Uhuru Kenya has appointed Mr Ukur Yatani as acting National Treasury and Planning Secretary, replacing Mr Henry Rotich who is currently battling corruption charges.

The former Marsabit Governor who lost his 2017 gubernatorial re-election bid, has been the Kenya’s labour and social protection Cabinet secretary.

The Principal Secretary in the State department for planning, Dr Julius Muia, also moves to the National Treasury to occupy the position left vacant by Dr Kamau Thugge, who is also facing corruption charges alongside Mr Rotich.

Mr Rotich and Dr Thugge are among the more than 20 officials charged Tuesday with multiple counts including abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conferring a benefit and single sourcing for the insurance of the projects, and approving payment contrary to the law.

Dams scandal

They are charged separately over the Arror and Kimwarer dams projects.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo said the appointments were made “in order to ensure smooth operations and continuity at the National Treasury and in line Ministries following the Court Order affecting Mr Rotich and Dr Kamau Thugge..”