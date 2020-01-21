News Waititu to face full House after Senators reject team 11-member team

The Speaker of the Senate is set to pick a new date for the hearing of impeachment charges against embattled Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu after Senators rejected an 11-member committee appointed earlier for the purpose.

Senators acting on fears that powerful forces could infiltrate and influence deliberations of a team headed by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala opted for the hearing of Mr Waititu's case by a full plenary of the House.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said he would pick a new date for the hearing of the case.

Other members of the impeachment trial committee were to include Sylvia Kasanga (nominated), Mohamed Faki (Mombasa), Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira), Fred Outa (Kisumu), Hargura Godana (Marsabit), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Anwar Oloitiptip (Lamu), Mithika Linturi (Meru) and Imana Falhada (nominated).

The Kiambu County MCAs impeached Mr Waititu on December 19, 2019 on grounds of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

He is accused of, among other charges, influencing the awards of tenders to his immediate family and close relatives.

Mr Waititu is also facing charges of conflict of interest for using proxy companies to trade with the county and failure to comply with procurement regulations.