State opens bids for redeveloped civil servants' Parkroad houses

Some of the 228 Ngara houses that were handed over in January. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Civil servants who vacated Old Parkroad Estate in Nairobi’s Ngara area to pave the way for low-cost housing redevelopment have 22 days to buy a house at the 1,370-unit facility.

The first 228 units were handed over to the government a month ago with the contractor, China State Construction Engineering, promising to deliver the rest of the units by end of 2020 as agreed.

In a statement, the Housing and Urban Development PS Charles Hinga said the civil servants will be given the first priority to choose from the one-bedroomed units going for Sh1 million, Sh2 million for two bedroomed units and Sh3 million for three-bedroom houses.

Those who will be unable to settle the purchase price upfront will pay a 10 percent deposit with the rest paid in the next 25 years under a rent-to-own plan.

To date, 284,986 Kenyans have expressed interest in buying the State-funded houses by enrolling via the government’s bomayangu.go.ke portal.

The applicants have also been paying deposits for their dream houses with a minimum of Sh200 a month.

Mr Hinga said the civil servants must deliver proof of occupation to the Civil Servants Housing Secretariat at Ardhi House before February 26.

The PS has invited traders to lease commercial spaces reserved for grocery shops, salons, barber shops as well as laundry-cum-dry cleaner and a restaurant.

The official, however, warned that they will not be allowed to use the shops to sell wines and spirits, pubs, illegal drugs, discos/cinemas and public meeting businesses on the 7.9-acre property.

The project’s second phase of 260 units is scheduled for handover in June with the remaining 882 units set for completion by end of 2020.