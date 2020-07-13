Counties Consolidated Bank barred from auctioning transport firm’s trailers

Consolidated Bank has been stopped from repossessing and auctioning 33 carrier trailers over more than Sh35 million debt that a transport company owes it. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Consolidated Bank has been stopped from repossessing and auctioning 33 carrier trailers over more than Sh35 million debt that a transport company owes it.

A Mombasa court made the order after Exon Investment Ltd went to the court lamenting that its properties were likely to be auctioned by the financial institution which had instructed an auctioneer to sell the assets.

The company had borrowed Sh200 million and used some of its assets including the trucks as securities to the loan.

The ruling by Mombasa High Court Judge Dorah Chepkwony has come as a relief for the company whose property faces auctioneers’ hammer for defaulting on the loan it borrowed in 2013.

"In the meantime, there will be no disposal of any of the motor vehicles that are the subject of these proceedings by either party pending the hearing and determination of the matter," said the judge.

advertisement

The bank has been directed to file and furnish the company with a statement of accounts stating the outstanding arrears as well as documents they intend to rely on to prosecute their respective cases.