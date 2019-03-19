Counties KFS okays ferries for Lake Turkana in growth drive

Plans to expand ferry services to other counties will soon be a reality following a nod by Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) board of directors.

KFS plans to extend services to Diani in Kwale, Malindi in Kilifi and Lamu counties on the Coast.

It also wants to have the ferries on Lake Victoria and Lake Turkana in Turkana.

KFS managing director Bakari Gowa said the proposals for the expansion have been forwarded to the Ministry of Transport.

“The proposals were affirmed at our level by the board of directors and we are now awaiting approval by the ministry before we move on with further plans,” said Mr Gowa.

Mr Gowa said the expansion would be done in two phases, with phase one involving taking operations to Lamu and South Coast, before moving to inland.

Phase two will involve having ferries operating on L. Turkana and L. Victoria.

“Our officials were last week in talks with Kisumu and Homa Bay counties which have shown interest in having the project. In fact, we have received a letter of commitment from Homabay county for the project,” said Mr Gowa.

The project will be carried out under Public-Private partnership (PPP) should it be approved. Mr Gowa said as they await approvals, KFS was looking at potential partners.