Counties Kajiado blacklists contractor over ‘shoddy’ Sh40 million road works

A road construction project. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kajiado County government has fired and blacklisted a road construction company on claims of doing a shoddy work after a Sh40 million tarmac road stalled.

The devolved unit said it has terminated a contract awarded two years ago to Titikas Road Construction firm to tarmack a 2.3 kilometre feeder road from Kitengela town to Kitengela Sub County hospital.

The Roads county executive Alex Kilowua said the contractor was fired and his contract cancelled for doing a shoddy job. “County government has terminated the contract forthwith for substandard work.We will ensure the said contractor will not get any contract from county government in future,” said Mr Kilowua.

The step follows complaints from residents who have staged peaceful protests over “shoddy works”.

The project was to be the first one fully funded by the county government in the populous Kitengela town known for poor roads.

The 2.3-kilometre road is said to be 60 percent complete but only three months down the line, the tarmacked sections already bear potholes and neither have culverts nor a drainage system.

The road that connects the town with the populous Noonkopir area has now turned into a nightmare to road users.

“We raised our concerns about the contractor’s short-cut moves from intial stages. The road is impassable in some sections. No drainage systems. Businesses are greatly affected with numerous motorcycle related accidents reported daily," said Wilson Njogu, a businessman.