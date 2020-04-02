Counties Kajiado waives county taxes to cushion locals from pandemic effects

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has waived taxes and levies in Kajiado County for the next three months to cushion residents from high prices for essential commodities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Mr Lenku said the move is also aimed at enabling the business community to supply foodstuffs at affordable prices.

The taxes waived for April to June include daily market fees on agricultural produce and transit, and slaughterhouse inspection fees.

Also waived is monthly parking fees for passenger service vehicles (PSVs).

“In this unfolding situation, food security of our people is grossly threatened,” he said.

Mr Lenku directed that the county directorate of inspectorate services to ensure trading activities are conducted within the recommended one-metre social distancing measure especially in the markets, cattle sale yards, supermarkets, bus parks and health facilities.

Further, he urged business enterprises that deal with essential goods and services and are still operating to ensure that their customers observe the recommended social distance when transacting.

The governor warned that punitive measures will be taken against businesses and traders who do not abide by the government guidelines in the fight against coronavirus spread.