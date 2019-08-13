Counties Lake Region bloc CEO Wanga resigns amid fraud cases

Acting Lake Region Economic Bloc CEO Abala Wanga who has resigned. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The acting chief executive officer of the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREC) Abala Wanga has resigned.

Mr Wanga Tuesday told the Nation that he made the decision after consultations with Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and the bloc’s Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya.

He said he would tender an official resignation on Friday.

His resignation comes two weeks after he was convicted and sentenced for fraud in Kiambu.

MULTIPLE FRAUD

advertisement

In the ruling made by Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena, Mr Wanga was sentenced to six months in jail without the option of a fine after he was found guilty of engaging in multiple fraud.

He was charged alongside Valentine Magero on July 30 of conspiring to defraud the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologist Board of over Sh400,000.

But he has challenged the sentence hence his continued freedom.

He is facing a similar charge at the Kibera Law Courts.

14 COUNTIES

Mr Wanga was the acting CEO of LREC which brings together 14 counties from Nyanza, Western and parts of the Rift Valley.

The CEO seems to have bowed to pressure from people who were not comfortable with him holding the position following the recent turn of events.

"LREB is a glass house. I am inside while stones are being thrown at me destroying the glass. I need to leave the glass house to protect it from the stones," Mr Wanga told the Nation.

He said he does not regret the time he spent at the bloc, saying there have been a number of achievements during his tenure.

He was part of the team that set up the bloc's fully-fledged office and secretariat.

"I don't regret my time at the bloc. I have enjoyed and learnt a lot and thank the 14 counties for giving me the opportunity," said Mr Wanga.