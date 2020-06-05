Counties Mombasa accounts for half of new coronavirus cases

Health Chief Administrative Officer Mercy Mwangangi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Mombasa county accounted for half of the Covid-19 cases in Kenya over the past 24 hours after reporting 67 new cases out of the 134 recorded in the country.

Nairobi county and Busia counties had the second and third highest incidents in the country with 31 and 15 cases, respectively.

Busia county has in the past week emerged as Covid-19 hotspots owing to the Malaba border post. The cases reported this week, including the 15 reported today, are all truck drivers travelling to Uganda without the Covid-19 free certificate.

In Mombasa, Kisauni had the most cases with 25 as Jomvu had 12 while Changamwe and Mvita each recorded 10 cases. A case was also reported in Likoni.

In Nairobi,19 cases were found in Kibra with seven and three reported in Westlands and Makadara, respectively. Lang’ata and Embakasi East each had two cases while Ruaraka, Kasarani and Embakasi South had a case each, respectively.

Health Chief Administrative Officer Mercy Mwangangi urged Kenyans to continue observing containment measures to stifle community spread.

“The weapons we have deployed in combating this pandemic have been the various restrictions and other containment measures. We are aware that these measures have radically altered our everyday lifestyles,” said Dr Mwangangi.

“However, our overriding priority has always bee, to cut the cycle of transmission, save lives, preserve livelihoods, and create an environment that would allow the return oto normalcy in the shortest time possible.”

Other cases were reported in Machakos county, which had five cases and Taita Taveta county four as Kilifi and Nakuru each had two cases. Garissa, Murang’a, Kisumu, Uasin Gishi and Kajiado each had a single case.