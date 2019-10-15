Counties Mombasa car dealers take fight for CBD space to court

A dispute between importers of second-hand motor vehicles and the county government of Mombasa relating to forced movement from the central business district has now spilled to the courts.

Under the umbrella of Car Importers Association of Kenya, the dealers are seeking orders against the county government from continuing with the threat to move them out of the CBD to Miritini, near the Mombasa standard gauge railway terminus.

They are also seeking an order compelling the county government to configure its electronic licensing system to allow them access it and obtain the annual trade licences.

Through lawyer Gikandi Ngibuini, the car importers want orders to enable them carry out businesses in any part of the county provided they do not contravene the law.

In their application, they argue that they have always been allowed to access the county electronic licensing system to apply and receive single business permits.

According to the importers, Mombasa shut them out from accessing the system since the beginning of the year to arm-twist them to move to Miritini.

“No reason has been given by the county government for the denial of the licences, the association has not been given an opportunity to respond on the issue nor has the county carried out any public participation on the said relocation.”

They argue the decision violates the constitutional requirement of public participation.