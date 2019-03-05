Counties Mount Kenya forges closer trade relations at devolution event

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Central Kenya governors have said efforts to boost trade ties with other parts of the country rank top in their list of priorities during the ongoing Sixth Devolution Conference in Kirinyaga.

Under the aegis of Central Kenya Economic Bloc, the leaders said they had profiled a number of key partnerships.

“We’ve identified various economic issues for the region … certain economic activities when considered on a county basis are not viable enough to attract the required investments," said chairperson Francis Kimemia.

Among economic activities the bloc has identified to spur inter-regional trade are potato processing plant to benefit Nakuru, Nyandarua and Meru counties. Others are milk, horticulture and fruits processing to benefit member counties and mineral industries in favour of Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Nakuru counties.