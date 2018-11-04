Counties NLC starts process to buy land for city road dualling

The interchange on Mombasa Road off the Eastern Bypass in Nairobi. The bypass is set for conversion into a dual carriageway. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

The National Land Commission has started the process of acquiring 47 parcels of land for the dualling of the busy Eastern Bypass, which stretches from Mombasa Road to the Thika Superhighway.

The land acquisitions will also pave the way for the upgrade of the Northern Bypass, which runs from Ruaka to Ruiru where it joins the Eastern Bypass.

The two roads will cost between Sh30 billion and Sh40 billion, with Chinese contractors havingsigned deals for the construction.

The Eastern Bypass aims to ease the growing traffic jam on the key road that links motorists from the busy Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Mombasa-Nairobi highway to Thika Superhighway, bypassing the congested central business district.

The Northern Bypass will also help motorists to access Waiyaki Way and the Nairobi—Nakuru road without going through the city centre. “The National Land Commission on behalf of Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) gives notice that the National Government intends to acquire the following land parcels for the dualling of Northern and Eastern By-pass in Nairobi City County,” says NLC in the latest Kenya Gazzette notice.

Land acquisition hitch is one of the factors that had delayed the upgrades despite the State having inked contracts with the Chinese firms.