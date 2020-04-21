Counties Special pass for fresh produce transporters

Transporters are from this week required to produce special passes to be allowed to ferry fresh produce in one of the measures announced by the State to curb the spread of Covid-19. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Horticulture Crops Directorate had given fresh produce dealers up to April 16 to apply for the new transport passes.

“The authority, pursuant to Crops Act 2013, wishes to notify the entire horticulture industry that the directorate shall issue motor vehicle and truck pass to all registered dealers across the value chain,” the directorate said in a letter the industry players.

The new guideline apply to producers, business operators, suppliers, distributors, aggregators, processors and exporters who are registered with the directorate.

To get the stickers and special passes, the dealers were supposed to furnish the directorate with details such as vehicle registration, driver and distribution personnel and crop products in transit.

