Counties Team seeks more time to strike NMS, City Hall mandate deal

Governor Mike Sonko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A team handling the dispute between City Hall and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has asked for 30 more days to try to resolve the issues between the two parties.

The team, led by the Solicitor- General Ken Ogeto, has been meeting since mid-August in a bid to reach a consensus.

The talks were ordered by the High Court which gave the parties 90 days to regularise the Deed of Transfer of functions. Governor Mike Sonko was also to register a dispute over the implementation of the agreement on July 24.

Three meetings have since been held by the team at the Attorney-General’s office with representatives from both NMS and City Hall involved.

The court had set September 18 as the deadline to regularise the Deed.

However, a deal between the two is far from being struck as the parties have adopted hard line stances.

Partucularly, NMS and City Hall are yet to agree on the mode of financing NMS, the governor’s official residence, secondment of county staff as well as pending bills and contracts.

The county government has also raised issues regarding the scope of transferred functions complaining of attempts by NMS to assume functions beyond those contemplated in the Deed through ancillary services.

The county complained that NMS has expanded its mandate to include inspectorate, enforcement, ambulance services, markets and trade.

Governor Sonko’s Spokesman Ben Mulwa pointed out that NMS is overstepping their mandate over the pending bills and contracts insisting that Finance was not part of the transferred functions.