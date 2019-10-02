Works on Sh300m Naivasha waterfront start in March

Counties
Works on Sh300m Naivasha waterfront start in MarchWednesday, October 2, 2019 22:00
Nakuru County plans to build a Sh300 million waterfront, which to be used as the public entry point into Lake Naivasha.
The development targets tourists who troop to Naivasha, especially at the weekend for short visits. The waterfront is set to have hotels, recreational and entertainment facilities.
“The facility we are planning to set up will be huge. It will offer visitors an opportunity to do weddings over the lake.
“They will also be able to do boat riding among other activities in a serene location,” said Governor Lee Kinjanjui.
Speaking to the Business Daily in an interview, Mr Kinyanjui said the waterfront, which the national government would fund, would sit on a 50-acre piece of land the county owns.
The governor noted that plans to design the project to establish how facilities would be built at the waterfront is currently ongoing and would take about a month.
Once the design plans are out, he said, the project would start around March next year.
Works on the project, he said, would take about 18 months to complete.
“We are currently at the site identification and design stage so we expect to start around March.
“The county government will be complementing the funding by the national government once we establish that there is a need to add more money,” he said.
Once associated with the odd news, the lakeside town of Naivasha has over the years shed the bad publicity and officials now tout it as a competitor to the coastal towns as developers put up tourist resorts.
In the Headlines
Ex-KCB boss Oduor-Otieno gets Sh26m for board rolesBy VICTOR JUMA
Moi University starts courses review as 30 departments scrappedBy OUMA WANZALA
CBK flags risk in banks’ high State debt exposureBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
CBK says Sh1000 notes worth Sh7.38 billion was not returnedBy BRIAN NGUGI
6 hours ago