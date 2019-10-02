Counties Works on Sh300m Naivasha waterfront start in March

Tourists enjoy a boat ride in Lake Naivasha on October 15, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NMG

Nakuru County plans to build a Sh300 million waterfront, which to be used as the public entry point into Lake Naivasha.

The development targets tourists who troop to Naivasha, especially at the weekend for short visits. The waterfront is set to have hotels, recreational and entertainment facilities.

“The facility we are planning to set up will be huge. It will offer visitors an opportunity to do weddings over the lake.

“They will also be able to do boat riding among other activities in a serene location,” said Governor Lee Kinjanjui.

Speaking to the Business Daily in an interview, Mr Kinyanjui said the waterfront, which the national government would fund, would sit on a 50-acre piece of land the county owns.

The governor noted that plans to design the project to establish how facilities would be built at the waterfront is currently ongoing and would take about a month.

Once the design plans are out, he said, the project would start around March next year.

Works on the project, he said, would take about 18 months to complete.

“We are currently at the site identification and design stage so we expect to start around March.

“The county government will be complementing the funding by the national government once we establish that there is a need to add more money,” he said.