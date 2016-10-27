Bank driver who got Sh346m stolen from NYS

Politics and policy

Mr John Kago when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee on October 27, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

A driver at KCB Group is entangled in a Sh346 million payout that was stolen from the National Youth Service (NYS) and conceded that he knew businesswoman Josephine Kabura, a key suspect in the scandal.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Paper trail before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) indicated that Mr John Kago received Sh136 million from Ben Gethi, also linked to the scam, and Sh156 million from Ms Kabura through accounts held at KCB and Family Bank.

Mr John Kago told PAC Thurday that he only received Sh60 million from Charity Wangui Gethi, the mother of Mr Gethi, for purchase of a property in Nairobi’s Lovington- a transaction that collapsed.

He told the committee chaired by Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo that when the deal collapsed, the Sh60 million that had been paid to M M Gitonga and Company Advocates was wired back to Ms Gethi’s account in Faulu Kenya.

The suspended KCB driver denied receiving money from Mr Gethi and Ms Kabura.

He, however, said he borrowed a Sh60 million loan from Ms Kabura repayable at an interest rate of 10 per cent per month and which he had refunded in full.

MPs questioned how a driver turned into an overnight millionaire at the height of the 791 million shillings NYS scandal.

The MPs demanded to know how Mr Kago owned a multimillion-shilling property in the city including a fleet of high-end vehicles on a salary of less than Sh40, 000.

“Are you a driver or a decoy? You own property worth millions of shillings including high-end vehicles that some of the privileged Kenyans like me don’t drive. It negates why people work,” Mr Gumbo said.

MPs said that Mr Kago and his company Good Luck Ltd handled Sh346 million contrary to his evidence that he only received Sh60 million from Gethi’s mother.

“I have challenged the information that you are presenting to me in court. The money you are mentioning doesn’t reflect in my account and no evidence has been adduced to show I received the money,” Mr Kago said.

The committee, however, confronted Mr Kago with a trail of transaction totalling to Sh346 million transacted through his account between January and April 2015.