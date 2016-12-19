Cheap imports, high costs: Why many businesses are closing shop

Money Markets

Eveready closed its battery factory in 2014. FILE | NATION | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

A wave of company closures which has hit Kenya over the recent past has raised questions about the state of business environment in the country.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

About 2.2 million small enterprises have closed shop over the last five years, underlining the tough challenges that the local business climate poses for investors.

Many of the firms cited a harsh business climate as the reason for their fall, top on the list being the high cost of energy, especially for manufacturers.

A fortnight ago business tycoon Peter Kuguru put his 20-year-old beverages company up for sale, marking the end of an era in which a Kenyan firm took global giant Coca-Cola head-on.

Mr Kuguru announced his Softa Bottling Company was folding up due to financial difficulties occasioned by failure to secure a joint venture partner.

The bottler’s products, including Softa soda, predominantly found acceptance among low-income consumers during its two-decade existence.

In an interview, Mr Kuguru gave a candid assessment of his company’s downfall after enjoying a stint as an emerging force in the industry.

Not alone

But his firm is not alone. Some 2.2 million micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) shut down in the last five years including 2016, according to a survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The report, Micro, Small and Medium Establishments, says most of the businesses that shut down were in wholesale and retail trade as well as repair of motor vehicles and motor cycles sector which accounted for 73 per cent of the total closures.

The report says businesses went down at an average age of 3.8 years.

“Establishments that were started or acquired within the last two years were more vulnerable to closures and they accounted for 61.3 per cent of the total businesses closed,” the report states.

The highest number of establishments shut down was in 2015, accounting for 35.4 per cent of the total number of closed enterprises in the last five years. About 1.2 million were closed in rural areas compared to one million in urban areas.