Amazon Prime Video ramps up fight for pay TV market with Kenya launch

PHOTO | FILE

The scramble for television viewers is set for a major shakeup after Amazon announced its entry into Kenya via an online streaming platform.

Amazon, in a statement released on Wednesday, said Kenyans can access its programmes on Amazon Prime Video on real-time by payment of a monthly Sh325 fee which will enable them to download content they like for later viewing.

Amazon said Kenya was among 200 countries around the globe allowed to stream Amazon Prime Video. Others selected include Uganda Tanzania and Rwanda.

Prime Video vice-resident Tim Leslie said viewers will enjoy the popular motor show The Grand Tour and other critically acclaimed Amazon Original Series like Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle, and The Man in the High Castle.

The offer, he said includes access to hundreds of popular Hollywood movies and TV shows now available at Sh 325 (Euro 2.99) a month.

“Customers can sign up for a Prime Video membership at Primevideo.com and watch on Android and iOS phones and tablets, Fire Tablets and popular LG and Samsung smart TVs,” he said.

Amazon Prime Video will also offer viewers the award-winning series Mozart in the Jungle and one of the most-streamed Amazon Original Series ever by Amazon Prime members globally, The Man in the High Castle.

For children, Amazon has lined up Creative Galaxy, the live-action coming-of-age tale of friendship, Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street, and the multi Emmy Award-winning animated series, Tumble Leaf and more. Additional Amazon Original Series like Woody Allen’s Crisis in Six Scenes and David E. Kelley’s Goliath.

The Hugh Hefner Story, as well as Sneaky Pete produced by Bryan Cranston and Graham Yost, and starring Giovanni Ribisi have been lined up for addition early next year.

Monthly fee

The statement said that customers willing to pay the full Sh650 monthly fee will enjoy hundreds of popular movies and TV shows from top networks and Hollywood studios.

It said members can download all movies and TV shows for offline viewing while travelling in a plane, train or anywhere at no additional cost.

Amazon’s entry comes hardly three months after Netflix announced its offering to Kenyans via a similar offering where payments are made on a mobile phone payment platform.