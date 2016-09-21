Centum CEO fifth biggest owner with 5.3m shares

Corporate News

Centum’s chief executive James Mworia has climbed to the position of the company’s fifth-biggest shareholder after buying an additional 1.3 million shares of the firm.

Mr Mworia bought the extra stock worth Sh57.2 million between January and June this year.

The Centum boss had acquired four million shares of the company in June last year.

“I now hold 5.3 million shares, I have been buying the shares using my bonus payments,” Mr Mworia said in an interview.

He disclosed that he has spent a cumulative Sh315 million of his bonus payments over the years on buying the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm’s stock.

Mr Mworia said he earns a gross salary of Sh2 million per month. Calculations by the Business Daily based on Centum’s disclosures in its annual statement indicate that Mr Mworia’s average monthly pay, inclusive of salary and bonuses, adds up to about Sh16 million.

The share purchases saw the Centum boss rise one place last year to rank fifth in Centum’s list of top shareholders after state-owned fund Industrial & Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC) and billionaire investors Chris Kirubi and John Kibunga Kimani.

Mr Kirubi is the single-largest shareholder of the company controlling a stake of nearly 30 per cent, with that of Mr Kibunga and Mr Mworia standing at 0.89 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively.

Mr Mworia’s stake currently has a market value of Sh231.6 million based on the company’s share price of Sh43.25 on Tuesday, indicating that the Centum boss is underwater by about Sh83 million.

Centum had maintained a zero-dividend payment policy which was only recently reversed with the declaration of a Sh1 per share payout due next month.

Mr Mworia says that he has “common interests” with the company’s shareholders whose ranks he has joined with the increased share purchases.

“My interest is aligned with those of other shareholders. I have also taken a hit from the share price fall,” he said.

Substantial ownership of shares in companies they lead is usually seen as a way of aligning the interests of executives with those of shareholders by participating in the gains or losses from strategic decisions.