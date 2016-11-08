Mwau exits Nakumatt with sale of 7pc stake

Corporate News

Businessman John Harun Mwau has sold his stake in Nakumatt Supermarkets ahead of the retail chain’s plan to take on board a new shareholder with deep pockets to pull it out of a bourgeoning debt crisis.

Mr Mwau, who has held a minority seven per cent stake in the retail chain, sold his shares to local partners for an undisclosed amount and fully exited the list of Nakumatt’s shareholders.

People familiar with the transaction said the shares bought from Mr Mwau are part of the 25 per cent stake that the retail chain is selling to a strategic partner expected to come on board before the end of the year.

Mr Mwau’s exit comes at a time when Nakumatt has been sailing in turbulent waters, partly arising from a more than tripling of its debt to Sh15 billion in February 2015 from Sh4.2 billion in 2011, piling pressure on operations and resulting in long payment delays to suppliers.

Nakumatt, with 42 outlets in Kenya, is majority-owned by the Shah family (92.3 per cent) and Hotnet Ltd — a company associated with Mr Mwau.

Nakumatt, which is Kenya’s biggest retail chain with 61 stores across East Africa, announced that talks with the potential partner were at an “advanced stage” and would be finalised in a matter of weeks.

Capital boost

It was not possible to establish how much Mr Mwau has been paid for his 7.7 per cent stake but recent valuation of the retail chain shows it could be worth billions of shillings.

South African rating agency GCR said in a note dated December 17, 2015 that the deal would see substantial capital injected into the business, a feat that would markedly ease funding pressure and facilitate the planned rollout of new branches.

Nakumatt’s plan to sell a large stake to a strategic investor was first mooted in 2009 when a consortium of investors led by London-based private equity fund Satya Capital — associated with Sudanese billionaire Mo Ibrahim — expressed interest in retail chain but the deal fell through.

Nakumatt’s decision to tie-up with a strategic investor means the retail chain has abandoned earlier plans to raise capital through an initial public offering at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.