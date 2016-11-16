StanChart deal with India firm puts 300 jobs at stake

Corporate News

Mr Lamin Manjang, StanChart Kenya chief executive officer. PHOTO | FILE

Standard Chartered, Kenya’s fourth largest bank by assets, has outsourced non-core functions to India in a move that is expected to render some 300 employees redundant.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The British lender on Wednesday said it is closing down its Nairobi shared services centre and migrating the unit’s functions to Chennai, India.

The Nairobi centre with a staff of 350 previously provided real-time services such as accounting, reporting, systems maintenance, and information management support to StanChart’s subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana and South Africa.

Lamin Manjang, the bank’s chief executive, said the “redundancy exercise would be carried out in line with local labour laws.

“Migration of the shared service centre from Nairobi to Chennai is in line with the decision made at group level to centralise all shared service centre operations globally,” Mr Manjang said.

Closure of the Nairobi support unit leaves StanChart with three such centres located in India, Malaysia and China.

The shared services workers set to be declared redundant account for about a fifth of Standard Chartered’s total workforce of 1,881 employees as at December 2015.

The looming job cuts at StanChart Kenya will be the second in as many years, with the bank having cut its staff numbers from a high of 2,048 workers in 2014.

StanChart last year incurred a redundancy cost of Sh332.46 million to shed 167 jobs, according to its annual financial report.

StanChart’s staff costs surged eight per cent to Sh6.2 billion in 2015, in what the lender attributed to “redundancy costs as a result of business restructuring.”

The bank had earlier spent Sh148.2 million in staff restructuring costs in the fiscal year to December 2014.

The lender – which is owned 73.89 per cent by London-based Standard Chartered plc – is also grappling with mounting volumes of bad loans that grew 84 per cent in the half year to June to Sh15.3 billion.

StanChart Kenya’s cost-to-income ratio grew for the first time in three years to 45 per cent at the end of 2015 up from 40 per cent in 2014 and 2013, highlighting deteriorating efficiency.