World Bank unearths massive fraud at RVR

Locomotive engines at the railway yard in Mombasa imported by RVR. PHOTO | FILE

Top Rift Valley Railway (RVR) managers conspired to defraud lenders and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) millions of shillings and left the company in a worse financial position, the World Bank says in an ethics audit report that warns of possible sanctions on the rail firm.

The governance health check was prompted by a $22 million (Sh2.2 billion) loan that the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – the World Bank Group’s private sector arm – extended to RVR in support of the company’s planned purchase of 20 locomotives for its flagging operations in 2014 and 2015.

The audit found that RVR executives bribed public officials, manipulated accounts and created convoluted ownership and operational structures with the aim of defrauding lenders, including IFC.

The acts were meant to conceal the company’s true financial position, which had deteriorated because of its inability to generate cash even as its

liabilities mounted.

The World Bank’s Integrity Vice President’s (INT) office, which conducted the audit also found that RVR principals impeded the review through delays, failing to avail documents and asking employees not to co-operate with the bank’s staff.

“In the course of INT’s administrative inquiry and inspection, INT found evidence that it believes is sufficient to conclude that it is more likely than not that RVR Group and Messrs Karim Sadek, Hassan Massoud, Carlos Andrade, Bong Yoon, Sammy Gachuhi, Fabio Steffler engaged in corrupt, fraudulent, collusive and obstructive practices in the procurement, financing and import of 20 units GE B23-7 refurbished locomotives,” INT’s Operations Manager David Fielder concluded after the audit.

The ethics audit report, whose contents were first leaked to Ugandan press but has now spilled over to Kenya, shows that the World Bank has since written to RVR and those adversely named asking them to show cause why sanctions should not be imposed against them.

They have also been given an option of settling the matter with the World Bank. Imposition of sanctions means the multilateral lender could bar the railway operator and the individuals from participating in any new World Bank-financed projects.

Other international financial institutions that co-operate with the World Bank, could also adopt similar measures against the parties.

Mr Sadek is a director of RVR and an executive of Qalaa Holdings – the majority shareholder in the railway firm -- which is currently looking for a buyer of its 80 per cent stake in the railway operator.

Mr Massoud is a director of RVR and previously held executive roles at Qalaa, a Cairo-based investment firm, while Mr Andrade, a Brazilian, is a former RVR CEO, who left the company in March last year.

Mr Yoon is RVR’s chief financial officer while Mr Gachuhi is the concession general manager.

Mr Steffler is a former chief operating officer of the company. The World Bank assessment found that the individuals inflated the cost of the locomotives, bribed KRA officials to avoid paying VAT amounting to Sh377.4 million on the engines and misled IFC on the true status of RVR’s operations.