Githu digs in for European trade deal battle at the East African Court

Kenya has said it will vigorously defend its interests in a suit filed at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), seeking to stop it from concluding a crucial trade agreement with Europe.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai, who is named as the second respondent in the case seeking to block four East African Community (EAC) member-countries from signing the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), says Nairobi will prepare a solid defence.

The case is set for hearing in Arusha on Thursday this week.

The AG’s statement signals a likely hardening of positions over the matter, which has pitted Kenya and Rwanda against fellow EAC members Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi.

“We shall seek to persuade the court that Kenya has acted and will continue to act in her sovereign best interest and within the EAC law,” said Prof Muigai in an interview.

A Tanzanian lawyer, Castro Pius Shirima, filed the case at the Arusha-based East African Court of Justice (EACJ) seeking to block Tanzania, Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan from signing the EPA. Kenya and Rwanda signed the contentious trade deal with the European Union (EU) in September.

The EAC – like other African and Caribbean groupings – has been negotiating the EPA with the EU since 2007. The pact guarantees reciprocal duty-and-quota-free access to the EU market.

Kenya exports mainly horticultural products, fish and tea to the EU markets.

The signing of the EPA by Kenya and Rwanda ahead of the September 30 deadline initially issued by the EU parliament helped to cushion exports from tariff charges of between five and 24 per cent on its Europe-bound exports.

The EU market accounts for one third of Kenya’s export, with official estimates putting tariff costs at Sh100 million per week or Sh400 million per month.

Kenya’s Trade and Industrialisation secretary, Adan Mohamed, who teamed up with his Rwandese counterpart, Francois Kanimba, in Brussels to sign the EPA on behalf of the two governments said a lot of ground has been covered since the EAC Heads of State met in September.