Issack Hassan’s IEBC team exits with Sh315m pay perk

From left: Outgoing IEBC commissioners Abdullahi Sharawe, Yusuf Nzibo and chairman Issack Hassan before a parliamentary committee. PHOTO | FILE

The nine outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) bosses bargained for a Sh315.4 million send-off package, representing the huge cost to taxpayers of ejecting them ahead of their November 2017 retirement date.

The severance pay, which is to be drawn from the Consolidated Fund, has the effect of inflating the commissioners’ total earnings in the 2016/17 fiscal year from the initial estimate of Sh132.8 million to Sh448.2 million, according to Supplementary Budget estimates tabled in Parliament. The

commissioners, who were expected to stop working at the polls agency last month, are Issack Hassan (chairman), Lilian Mahiri­Zaja (vice ­chairperson), Yusuf Nzibo, Albert Bwire, Kule Galma Godana, Abdullahi Sharawe, Mohamed Alawi Hussun, Muthoni Wangai and Thomas Letangule.

The total exit package means each commissioner has walked away with an average of Sh35 million, with the bulk of the payout going to them in the form of salaries for the remainder of their term.

The budget estimates show that total salaries payable to the commissioners in the review period have risen from Sh82 million to Sh395.3 million, translating to an increase of Sh313.3 million in absolute terms.

Allowances budget has risen by a Sh2 million margin from Sh50.8 million to Sh52.8 million.

The package is meant to cushion them from loss of future earnings, including salaries and gratuity payments. The team was sworn into office in November 2011 for a six­ year term.

The commissioners were entitled to a payout of about Sh152.5 million in gratuity for their contracts based on a March 1, 2013 Kenya Gazette notice published by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The notice said “a State Officer serving on fixed term shall serve on contract and be paid a service gratuity at the end of the term at the rate of 31 per cent of annual basic pay for every year served.”

The outgoing IEBC commissioners agreed to leave office early on condition that they get severance pay, ending a political standoff over their continued service.

The opposition and civil society activists had objected to the outgoing team presiding over next year’s General Election, accusing them of corruption, incompetence and political bias.

A new team of IEBC commissioners is expected to take office in the coming weeks at the end of an ongoing recruitment process.