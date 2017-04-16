Corporate News Aga Khan hospital unveils new clinic on Thika Road

The Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi. photo | dennis onsongo | nmg

The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has opened its first outreach clinic on Thika Road in Nairobi as it seeks to grow its business following increased demand along the superhighway.

The hospital, which has about 49 outpatient clinics in Kenya and a few others in Tanzania and Uganda, opened its latest facility at a new building next to Mountain Mall, Ruaraka.

Aga Khan’s venture to Thika Road sees it join hospitals such as Mater Hospital, Avenue Healthcare and Gertrudes Children Hospital which have operations either in the popular Thika Road Mall or Garden City.

Private hospitals in the country have in recent years stepped up the opening of satellite clinics, radically changing the face of healthcare services by taking facilities closer to patients.

Nairobi Hospital, for instance, is set to spend up to Sh600 million in opening up to six new satellite outpatient clinics over the next one-and-a-half years at strategic locations across the country.