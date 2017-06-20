News Government approves cable car project for Likoni crossing

PEOPLE BOARD A CABLE CAR IN CHONGQING, CHINA, AUGUST 22, 2016. AFP PHOTO

The Government has approved a concessionaire for the implementation of a cable car project that will link Mombasa Island and the mainland.

The letter of approval for the project seen by the Business Daily was signed by director Public Private Partnership(PPP) Joseph Kamau.

KFS managing director Bakari Gowa confirmed the approval and thanked the Government for the quick action.

"It is true that this approval has come. We laud the Government for acting with precision and speed on this important project" Bakari said in his office Tuesday.

Bakari said this is a big leap for KFSL and fits perfectly in its plan to ease channel crossing transport at Likoni and Mtongwe.

Conservative estimates indicate that more than 300,000 people cross the channel daily.