Columnists Cheap labour won’t industrialise Kenya

Two weeks ago, a young engineer shared on Twitter how he got a job at a company producing bottle caps where he was required to work for 12 hours during the day and 13 hours night shift. Shockingly, in between the long shifts, sometimes the employees work for 18 hours, taking only a 10-minute break.

There is no other description of such grave violation of labour laws than modern-day slavery for profit.

He only worked for one day because the job demanded heavy lifting which overwhelmed him, but he was able to quantify his output for that day.

By the end of his shift, he had done 1.2 million bottle caps and when he looked up at the prices of one piece on Alibaba, the wholesale price was Sh5, meaning his output was worth Sh6 million.

The guy next to him did 2.6 million pieces and his output was worth Sh11 million. But the salary was Sh30,000 with no overtime. In fact, deduction of meal charges reduced the take-home salary.

However, the commentary that came from a section of finance professionals claimed that this is the model ‘East Asian Tigers’ used to industrialise — using ultra-cheap labour to be globally competitive. This is economic ignorance passing as economic fact.

Cheap labour did not catalyse the ‘East Asian Tigers’ to industrialise. Renowned Economist Paul Krugman gave a good analysis about this subject back in 1994 in a paper titled The Myth of Asia's Miracle.

The fact is the Tigers mobilised input resources for industrialisation; physical and human capital as well as advanced technology to enhance efficiency, is the convergence that gave them a comparative advantage.

Human capital here means educated labour force and one of the countries Krugman profiled was Singapore.

In 1966, more than half of its workers had no formal education at all but by 1990 two thirds had completed secondary education. During the same period, physical capital investment as a share of output moved from 11 percent to more than 40 percent.

Human and physical capital investment helped Singapore to grow remarkably at 8.5 percent per annum; three times as fast as the US; and per capita income grew at 6.6 percent, roughly double every decade.

The debate will shift that it is not the East Asian Tigers but China that used cheap labour to industrialise. This is another economic illiteracy.

Krugman in his paper draws comparison of the China industrial model to the East Asian Tigers; It was about huge mobilisation of input resources.

But one part in the Chinese story never emphasised is that China’s manufacturing sector took off by meeting its enormous local demand and only expanded into the export market and this provided it with a stable foundation.

Around 1978, China introduced land reforms and between 1978-1984, agricultural GDP grew at an annual rate of 7.1 percent with income growth in rural areas climbing by almost 14 percent annually.

This increased aggregate demand in consumer and light industrial goods is what kick-started the China manufacturing revolution. Then the economy was restructured for export manufacturing through special economic zones on its coastal strip for logistical advantage followed by aggressive privatisation to mobilise more resources, in the early 1990s.

In fact, what made China the world’s workshop is joining WTO in 2001.

Before that it was a minor player in global trade despite various reforms — it contributed to around half of Japan’s manufacturing value-added output and a quarter of US.

By this time, labour cost was competitive to many on the global trade like Philippines and Thailand and even higher than Bangladesh and India.