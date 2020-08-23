Columnists Reform glass is half full, not half empty

This week we celebrate a decade of living under the 2010 Constitution, a document that was adopted with much fanfare, promise and expectation. FILE PHOTO | NMG

This week we celebrate a decade of living under the 2010 Constitution, a document that was adopted with much fanfare, promise and expectation. The hopes amongst the citizenry was that there would be fundamental transformation of the society, livelihoods would be improved, rights better protected and the country governed more democratically.

Ten years is a long time to assess how far we have come as a country. That, though, is taking place amidst calls for changes to that Constitution. The architecture of the 2010 Constitution may be at stake.

In reflecting on the moment, it is useful to remember that 10 years is time in the life of a human being that one moves from one milestone to another. A child born at the same time as the Constitution now enters teenage, a period of fundamental changes and preparation for adulthood. Same with the Kenyan Constitution. It is no longer new.

The President referred to there being a constitutional moment, a term that depicts an environment that is conducive for changes to the Constitution. In reflecting on the 10th anniversary one needs to ask whether the time for making changes is ripe or not and more importantly, why? An assessment of how we have performed in those 10 years is apt. This past week I was involved in a public discussion online on this same issue. Citizens who called in blamed their problems on the Constitution but sought to know whether it was too ambitious a document, whether the failure to implement some provisions diligently could be dealt with through an amendment or if the problem was an implementation one.

While there are concerns about several aspects of the document, huge progress has been made in the country. Kenya is not where it was 10 years ago. Citizens are more enlightened and aware of the contents of the Constitution.

advertisement

The previous document was mainly found at the Government Printer, known to lawyers and a few elite and rarely formed the topic of conversation amongst ordinary citizens. The one change that the 2010 Constitution brought is to demystify the Constitution. It is widely available, read, known, and cited across the entire country.

Almost every village in the country has seen, touched, and read a part of the document. This provides an important foundation for its influence on societal affairs. It is difficult to have the document transform relationships when people are not aware of its contents.

The second change is the institutional reforms. The adoption of the document led to the establishment of new institutions of governance and a fundamental restructuring of others. If one looks across the governance landscape, it will be difficult to point to one institution that has not been structurally affected by the reforms ushered in by the 2010 Constitution.

When the country adopted the Constitution, there was agreement that at least 20 percent of it needed some fixing. Therefore, amendments to it by its nature were promised and is expected. So, what is the contestation about? Are citizens’ sense of disappointment as expressed by callers to the public discussion I was involved in justified?

The answer is both yes and no. Yes, because if you look at some of the developments, it is as if the more things change, the more they remain the same. This manner in which the police arrested senators last week took the country back to the period when the police was a force and not the envisaged service. It is as if they changed only in name and not character and conduct.

Secondly is leadership. Despite its importance, the country has not made break from the past approach to leadership, one based on patronage, ethnicity, personal interest, and intrigues.