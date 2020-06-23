Editorials EDITORIAL: Crack whip on graft

Ms Nancy Janet Kabui Gathungu. FILE PHOO | NMG

The incoming Auditor-General's work has already been cut out. Nancy Janet Kabui Gathungu, if cleared by Parliament to occupy the seat that has been vacant for nearly 10 months, must hit the ground running.

Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko had unearthed high-level corruption across all levels of government amounting to billions of shillings. The new office holder should not drop the ball.

Moving from the position of Director of Quality Assurance to being an Auditor-General means that it is a big leap that demonstrates her confidence and ability to fit into the office and perform the functions provided for in the Constitution.

Having worked in the office for many years and knowing the intricacies of the fraudulent deals and altered reports, she must crack the whip on corrupt officials to ensure transparency.

Besides auditing and reporting on county governments, Constituencies Development Fund and universities expenditure on its website, it will be good to also add reports from courts, all independent commissions, political parties funded by the State and the public debt as provided for in Article 229 (4) of the Constitution.

Also Read

advertisement

This will ensure that all Kenyans can easily assess if public funds are lawfully allocated and effectively used.