Editorials EDITORIAL: Demystify coronavirus

Patients fear that a hospital visit increases their chances of contracting coronavirus. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government's stay-at-home and cessation of movement orders have resulted in more than just taming the coronavirus spread.

The measures have sparked fears among sick Kenyans who have stopped going to hospitals for treatment and routine check-ups. Most health facilities are now grounded as patients' bed occupancies, admissions as well as visits decline.

Patients fear that a hospital visit increases their chances of contracting coronavirus or they may be tested and found to have the virus, then locked up in quarantine facilities.

Clinics and laboratories recording up to 70 percent drop in the number of patients will undo the gains made in reducing home deaths and births, early diagnosis of diseases, and increasing the number of patients with non-communicable illnesses accessing life-saving treatments.

That the pandemic has weakened health systems and disrupted routine services in hospitals means that the government has not demystified Covid-19, especially the need to be in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health should educate the public that isolation and quarantine are not punishments.

They are necessary for protecting the public and stopping the spread of contagions. Also, doctors should assure patients that they have put in place measures to stop hospital-acquired infections.