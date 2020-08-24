Editorials EDITORIAL: Let civil servants go at 60

National Treasury building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The state must review its succession planning and ability to mentor young people to stop the growing trend of retaining civil servants beyond the retirement age of 60 years.

Kenya has a majority youthful population with colleges churning out graduates every year and it is therefore surprising that the civil service workforce should be running into a succession crisis.

This can only mean that young people are not being mentored to take over the mantle from the retiring workers, who are instead given extensions on the ground that they possess special skills.

National Treasury data shows that the total number of retirees hit 20,300 in the last financial year, meaning that the absence of succession planning could see many of them getting recalled.

Public service is largely associated with inefficiency and poor service. Therefore, retaining people beyond the compulsory retirement age only serves to maintain the status quo and deny young people room for growth.

Also Read

advertisement

The government must ensure that employees serving in senior positions train the young people so that when retirement comes, their exit is not a crisis.