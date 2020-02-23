Editorials EDITORIAL: Licensing move timely

Reports that the Nairobi County government is planning to hasten the clearance of construction permits is a step in the right direction.

Developers have reason to be relieved after City Hall announced that it would speed up clearance of building permits so as to clear the backlog. Approvals had stalled since last June after the Planning Department’s technical committee that is charged with approvals was disbanded.

The resulting delays denied City Hall vital revenue it needed for its day-to-day operations after it missed out on fees it charges planners and developers respectively.

According to the county government, approvals of low-risk development applications will be dispensed with after the technical committee meets weekly to discuss the pending applications.

Low-risk project proposals to be considered have been divided into five categories that include single-dwelling houses, excluding large comprehensive schemes; all renewals for already approved building plans and changes of use and sub-division schemes.

The unnecessary delays in the processing of development applications had been blamed for the failure by many developers to conform to orderly and sustainable development as they had opted to circumvent procedures.