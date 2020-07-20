Editorials EDITORIAL: Only harsher laws, prompt action will tame corruption

The Bribery Act set Kenya on a path to curtailing corruption by providing stiffer penalties on individuals who fail to report cases graft and punishing public officials who stash stolen money in foreign bank accounts.

However, Parliament has withdrawn some of the proposed laws that would have seen individuals fined Sh5 million or jailed for up to 10 years if they failed to report bribery.

Although the recall is to allow for more consultations among agencies, the laws should not be scrapped in totality because if Kenya backslides on corruption, it will be more dramatic and consequential to the economy.

The agencies should push for harsher penalties because the credibility of efforts to fight graft has been undermined by lax laws.

Following a spate of high-profile corruption deals, the economy has been robbed of billions of shillings that would have been channelled to development.

Corrupt public officials have been investing the stolen cash in untraceable assets and foreign accounts, gaining even as millions of Kenyans suffer due to a crippling healthcare system, lack of schools, and poor infrastructure. A recent report, for instance, showed that Sh328 billion of foreign aid money was siphoned to offshore accounts, enriching a few officials.

The anti-graft fight will remain a pipe dream if corruption is still seen as a misdemeanour and if agencies continue silo-working.

The Asset Recovery Authority (ARA) argues that the changes in the Bribery Act would see the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) take up its key mandate in the war. This includes the powers to institute asset recovery proceedings and also monitor bank accounts held outside Kenya.

For years, the EACC has failed to effectively trace and recover assets acquired using stolen cash.

The Leadership and Integrity Act which sought to make it a crime for public officers to operate foreign bank accounts without the approval of the EACC was also dropped.