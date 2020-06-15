Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Addressing the food security challenge timely

The farming sector employs about 40 percent of the country’s workforce. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The decision by the State to address both the immediate and long-term aspects of the country’s food security challenge makes for a good budgetary step.

While only Sh52.8 billion has been allocated directly to agriculture, it is commendable that the budgetary resources set aside to uplift the country’s food security in the 2020/21 financial will jump to Sh132 billion when all the sector-related funds are lumped together. Of note is the increased allocation to the water and irrigation sub-sector, which has risen to Sh77.7 billion from Sh42.8 billion in the current financial year.

In other words, there is likely to be an immediate impact on food security if and when the ministry spends the Sh41.8 billion on crop services, Sh6.96 billon on fisheries and Sh5.57 billion on livestock as envisaged and without wastage as has happened with various government agencies in the past.

Challenges such as subsidised seeds and fertiliser as well as field extension support are things that must be tackled immediately. Months or years later, the sector should also expect to reap economic dividends from the completed water and irrigation projects.

However, the budgetary allocation is just one step in addressing the country’s complex food security challenge. The State still needs to encourage uptake of modern technology in the sector, ease access to markets, resolve the funding challenge and fix post-harvest losses.

If the government has in the past glossed over these otherwise well-documented challenges, the post-Covid-19 period calls for a change in approach. Officials must be willing to walk their food security talk.

That the farming sector employs about 40 percent of the country’s workforce - together with auxiliary sub-sectors like agro-processing companies, distributors and small traders – only imply that the first green shoots must come from agriculture.

The economy’s post-corona recovery must start with an agriculture sector that is able to provide affordable food to households, raw materials to processors and jobs to rural populace even as it also generates hard currencies from exports.

In that sense, short-term measures such as providing small-scale farmers with inputs worth Sh3 billion and assisting horticultural farmers to access international markets are welcome. But, again, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.