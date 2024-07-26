Justin Brindley-Koonce on scaling the multinational's establishment in Kenya

Justin Brindley-Koonce, the global Vice President of Amazon Web Services (AWS)’s Support and Managed Services was in town this week to, among other engagements, tour the development centre that the multinational established in Nairobi last October.

The facility was officially unveiled by President William Ruto at the Kofisi Riverside Square, with a promise to create job opportunities and enhance skills development for the local talent pool.

He spoke to the Business Daily on the opportunities available for Kenyan tech specialists.

The AWS Development Centre has been in the country for close to 10 months now. How has that been for you and what are the opportunities in Kenya?

We launched a new centre, a new location for our team and we were very careful about that at the start. That’s why it has taken time to have it running but within the period, we’ve grown quickly.

We have well over 100 people and are continuing to scale. By the end of this year, we are targeting to have over 150 roles filled.

So, it’s been very good from my perspective. And I keep an eye on different locations as we evaluate every location individually, with the idea that none should fall behind. We expect every location to be as good as the other and the location here in Kenya has not disappointed, it’s been exactly what we intended to build.

It continues to grow and attain expertise and it is growing to achieve the scale at which it can function independently, it has been a very positive story. I’m excited about the leadership team we’ve put in place to make sure that this happens.

Any tangible gains that Kenyans can say they have tapped from your presence here with regard to creation of jobs, addition of cloud storage capacity et al?

We see a big opportunity for continued investment in innovation technology across every industry, and we know that the engineers across these companies are excited about using core technologies to help them grow, scale and innovate.

We have also filled our staffing roles, primarily with local hirings and it has been a great experience engaging with the locally grown talent. Additionally, we are working with Kenyan universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions to create programmes, where we can grow young talent and fulfil our staffing needs from them.

We give them access to world-wide range technology to learn and allow these budding engineers to explore new areas and be curious about technology to see what interests them most.

What are the gaps that you feel are derailing the work that you’re doing and what are the existential challenges that need to be fixed for you to have an easier takeoff?

There’s actually nothing that is holding us back other than the capacity plan that I have to grow and build the team around the world. We will continue to invest in support of our customers and I expect that our team here in Kenya, will ride along with that organisational goal.



Is there any line-up investment in the pipeline for your business in Kenya and how much would that be?

I might not be able to quote a specific figure right now, but I can tell you that we have some forward-thinking investment across a number of areas in this particular location. I expect it to continue to scale at the same pace as it has been over the last couple of months.

I have really not seen any significant headwinds that tell us that we should be slowing down.

From where you sit, and looking at the tech ecosystem in Kenya specifically within the concepts of cloud storage and cloud computing, how does the demand balance with the available capacity?

From what I can tell, the innovation across companies here has continued to increase every year. From a capacity perspective, we have no issues.

Cloud services are very highly available in many locations and no company will be running into any constraint there.