10 Bolt drivers, couriers get Sh2.9m funding for innovation

Estonian ride-hailing and food delivery startup, Bolt has awarded 10 drivers and couriers in Kenya 20,000 Euros (Sh 2,888,438.48) for innovative ideas in a competition organised by the firm to sharpen their business skills.

The 10 drivers were finalists in an accelerator programme by Bolt and will each receive 2,000 Euros (Sh289,166.63) seed funding and will embark on a six-week mentorship programme to nurture their business ideas.

“This comprehensive programme will provide guidance, mentorship, and access to a network of industry experts, equipping them with the tools and support needed to propel their businesses to success,” Bolt said.

In their pitches, the drivers and couriers showcased a range of innovative ideas, including creating charging stations (stationary and portable) for electric cars and bikes, establishing business hubs for drivers, investing in vehicles suitable for persons living with disabilities, and use of technology to enhance last-mile food and grocery deliveries.

Some notable awards went to Adrian Kagiri Amunga (most innovative idea), Antony Gwaro Nyangaresi (most scalable idea), and Teddy Muthami Muriithi (best pitch).

“Our driver and courier partners are at the very core of the Bolt ecosystem. They are not just service providers; but are essential members of a broader community that keeps millions of people connected across Kenya and beyond.

"We recognise that, and today we are happy to be celebrating their importance and investing in their future.” Linda Ndungu, General Manager, Rides at Bolt said.