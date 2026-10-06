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Abdi jumps to I&M after early Absa gardening leave release

I&M Kenya chief executive Abdi Mohamed.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Ngigi

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Absa has cut short the gardening leave for its former CEO Abdi Mohamed, allowing rival lender I&M Bank to hire him as their head earlier than agreed.

Mr Mohamed was expected to take over at I&M Bank in December following terms attached to his exit that barred him from joining a rival bank within six months.

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