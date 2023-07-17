Companies Access Bank clerk wants MD jailed in salary dispute

Access Bank along City Hallway, Nairobi on July 12, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A clerk at Access Bank Kenya wants the lender’s country managing director (MD) cited for contempt of court over the failure to pay his salary since December.

Amos Korir says in the application filed before a Nairobi court that the MD, Samuel Minta, should be cited for contempt of court and jailed for six months, over the failure to pay him as directed by a Nairobi magistrate on December 7.

Mr Korir was suspended last November over claims of clearing and processing inward cheques, yet the customers’ accounts were not fully funded to settle them.

The lender said by honouring the cheques, Mr Korir violated the bank’s operations policy on clearing, leading to a loss of money.

Mr Korir went to court to block his sacking and principal magistrate E.M. Kagoni directed that he be paid his salary, pending the conclusion of investigations.

He says he was only paid in December, which the lender termed as his final dues.

“That the respondent’s country managing director, Samuel Minta, be committed to civil jail for a period not exceeding six months without a fine or with both,” his lawyer Seth Khisa said.

Court documents showed that Mr Korir was employed as a clerk on September 14, 2014. He was later confirmed and served as a team lead in the central clearing department.

He says on December 14, 2020 when the bank acquired Transnational Bank, the lender allegedly changed its core banking system necessitating the transfer of data to the new entity.

It was allegedly discovered in March 2021 that during the migration there was a system error leading to some cheques being duplicated and some triplicated into some customers’ accounts.

The management was notified and employees requested to assess, identify and make corrections.

The rectification, he says, was done manually to identify the accounts that had received double payments.

Most of the customers, however, had already withdrawn the money.

