Companies Bata Shoe Kenya names new managing director

Bata Shoe Kenya has appointed Benson Okumu as its managing director. PHOTO | FREDRICK ONYANGO | NMG

By LINET OWOKO

Footwear maker Bata Shoe Kenya has appointed Benson Okumu as its managing director effective December 1, 2022, replacing Jeddidah Thotho who has served at the company since 2019.

The reason for Mrs Thotho’s departure - who has served as the only first female managing director is not clear.

“The board of Bata Kenya wishes to announce the appointment of Benson Okumu as the managing director, Bata Kenya effective December 1st, 2022,” the footwear firm said in a statement.

The appointment comes at a time when the company is facing stiff competition from its close rivals such as CityWalk, which is also marking its territory in footwear with branches spread across the country.

In his new capacity, Mr Okumu will be tasked with leading the company in further diversifying its marketing strategies even as it maintains its glory as the leading footwear maker in Kenya with a long history.

Bata has been in Kenya for 80 years and currently has over 3,000 employees with a widespread network of over 150 stores with annual revenue varying between Sh5 million and Sh25 million.

The company has produced 14 billion pairs of shoes since it was established.

Mr Okumu joined Bata Kenya in 2008 as chief finance Officer before moving to Bata South Africa as finance director in 2010 where he spearheaded the restructuring of the business into a successful operational model.

He was later appointed as managing director in Bata Zambia.

Prior to joining Bata, he worked for Nestle based in Johannesburg as a regional head of finance in charge of 14 countries of South–East Africa region.

Mr Okumu holds a Master of Business Administration and is an accountant.

