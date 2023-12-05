Companies Carrefour opens third store in Coast ahead of Christmas

Carrefour Supermarket in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

Dubai-based Majid Al-Futtaim (MFA), which operates Carrefour in Kenya, has opened its 22nd store at Promenade Mall in Nyali, Mombasa, ahead of the Christmas festivities, making it the third in the coastal region.

The franchise has been expanding aggressively in the Kenyan market where its main competitors are Naivas and Quickmart supermarkets.

Carrefour is now the anchor tenant at the Promenade Mall in Nyali, having earlier taken space at Centre Point Mall in Diani and City Mall Nyali stores.

“The launch of our Promenade Mall store underlines our dedication to delivering quality, variety, and convenience to our customers.

“Additionally, at Majid Al Futtaim, we are and will remain committed to supporting the communities we serve. With that, we are thrilled to welcome 50 new colleagues to the store,” said Christophe Orcet, regional director for East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim.

The store spans more than 1,500 square metres, and aims to cater to the diverse needs of shoppers, offering an extensive array of product categories, from groceries to everyday essentials.

“This expansion aligns with our broader plans for growth within the country, emphasising our commitment to investing in the local economy,” added Mr Orcet.

The French supermarket chain Carrefour has grown its footprint from 19 branches as of December 2022 to 22 currently. Most of its stores are in Nairobi where major retailers have typically established their operations before venturing to other major towns.

Carrefour opened its first store in Kenya in 2016 and has been aggressively growing its online shopping arm in Kenya riding on the rise of e-commerce which it sees as a bright spot.

The multinational stores in Nairobi are located in the suburban malls, including the Hub, Garden City, Two Rivers, Southfield Mall, Thika Road Mall, Sarit, Nairobi Mega Mall, Village Market, Next Gen Mall and Galleria Mall.

