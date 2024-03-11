Companies Court quells Naivas heirs rivarly, appoints two estate administators

A Naivas supermarket branch. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has appointed Grace Wambui and her brother David Kimani Mukuha as co-administrators of the estate of their late father and Naivas founder Peter Mukuha.

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Heston Nyaga settled on Ms Wambui and Mr Kimani as administrators of the estate, noting that the family had been split into two factions.

The two alongside their brother, Newton Kagira Mukuha had filed separate applications to be appointed administrators in place of their brother Simon Gashwe, who died in August 2019.

“In the circumstances and following my previous directions, I hereby revoke the grant issued to Simon Gashwe Mukuha and appoint Grace Wambui Mukuha and David Kimani to be co-administrators,” said the judge.

Justice Nyaga said the two administrators will proceed to complete the administration of the estate, if it has not happened already, and they were to undertake all other matters touching the estate, including the cases pending in court.

“The parties are reminded that they should respect the wishes of their late father who by sheer enterprise placed all of them as beneficiaries and in a very privileged position that a majority of Kenyans can only dream about,” the judge added.

Mukuha died on May 6, 2010, leaving behind a vast estate, including significant shares in Naivas Limited, the company operating the Naivas Supermarkets.

The estate has, however, been a subject of legal contention among the nine surviving children.

Gashwe, the former chairman of Naivas Supermarkets, died in August 2019 while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. He owned 25 percent of Naivas shares and had been appointed the sole administrator of the empire after his father's demise.

Mr Kagira, the eldest son of Mukuha sought to replace him as the administrator stating that he was worried that the estate would go to waste due to lack of representation, adding that it is likely to be looted by strangers.

In December, he lost an application seeking to find his siblings in breach of a court order over the sale of shares of Naivas Limited, when a bench of three judges ruled that he had failed to demonstrate that his siblings willfully failed, refused or disobeyed a court order regarding the shares of the supermarket chain.

“We note that the applicant is apprehensive that the actions of Naivas International will muddle up and pre-empt the issues pending before the Court. However, the applicant has not demonstrated to us that the status quo pertaining to the disputed 10,000 shares in Naivas Limited, has been violated by the respondents,” Justices Kathurima M’Inoti, Fatuma Sichale and Fred Ochieng ruled.

The judges said Mr Kagira was essentially inviting the court to lift the corporate veil, in order to attribute to his siblings, the actions allegedly undertaken by Naivas International, Gakiwawa Family Investment (the family’s investment vehicle) and Mambo Retail (the vehicle through which foreign investors have acquired a cumulative 51 percent stake in the retailer).

