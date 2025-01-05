Court blocks new EAPCC boss from taking office

The High Court has blocked Bruno Oguda Obodha from assuming the position of Managing Director of the East African Portland Cement (EAPCC), following his appointment by President William Ruto last month.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye made the ruling following a petition by Caroline Wambui Mwangi, who argued that the process and criteria triggering his nomination on December 20, 2024 was shrouded in mystery and not accountable to the public.

Ms Mwangi added that despite the assertion that the appointment was made pursuant to the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, there was no iota of evidence of PSC’s involvement.

She said PSC has no constitutional or statutory role in the affairs of EAPCC and that any unlawful interference and intermeddling with the operations of the public-listed cement manufacturer has far-reaching consequences to the investment landscape and potential losses to innocent individual shareholders.

“Pending the inter-partes hearing and determination of the Application dated 02/01/2025, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining Mr Bruno Oguda Obodha, the Interested Party herein, or any other person from assuming the office of Managing Director of the 2nd Respondent or performing any functions whatsoever,” said the judge.

Justice Mwamuye directed the case to be mentioned on February 12, for further directions.

Ms Mwangi pointed out that the Managing Director’s position was declared vacant on October 16, 2024.

The board of directors then advertised for the position but in a press release on December 20, Mr Oguda was announced at the new Managing Director “based on recommendations of the Public Service Commission.”

“The nomination of the Interested Party as the Managing Director of the 2nd Respondent contravenes Article 89.1 of the 2nd Respondent’s Articles of Association which reserves the appointment mandate to the Board of Directors,” she said.

The petitioner further said the appointment of Mr Ogunda through a press release has no legal foundation.

She added that the post harbors the highest fiduciary interest since the holder is expected to make decisions that implicate on the public interest in light of the government shareholding in the company, which ought to be prudently preserved.

Ms Mwangi said an irregular and haphazard nomination of the top steward shall gravely compromise the critical ideal.

The petition comes a few days after the company’s board of directors failed to ratify Mr Oguda’s appointment and instead wrote to the Cabinet Secretary, Trade and Investment, raising concerns over alleged conflict of interest.

Ms Mwangi will be asking the court to consider whether handpicking of Mr Oguda while bypassing other competitive candidates is justifiable in an open and democratic society based on human dignity, equality and freedom.

She also wants the court to consider what would be the legal basis of sidestepping a legitimate route in a manner that disregards citizens that have competitively participated in an institutional process.