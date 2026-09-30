New Kenya Power customers spend less on electricity

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Prime
By
John Mutua
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
Monthly power bills of homes and businesses freshly connected to the national power grid have dipped below Sh1, 000, exposing the low living standards of households recently linked to the grid.
An analysis of official data shows that new customers that Kenya Power connected in the year ended June 2026 spent an average of Sh818.68 per month compared to Sh1,061.76 the previous year.
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