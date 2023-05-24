Companies DRC and Rwanda rain billions for Kenyan banks

By TIMOTHY ODINGA

The entry of Kenyan banks into the East African region has started to pay off handsomely with profits from regional subsidiaries almost quadrupling in six years.

Data published by the Central Bank of Kenya in the annual supervision report reveals that Kenyan lenders with a presence in the East African region booked a cumulative gross profit of Sh32.5 billion last year.

The record earnings represent an 88 percent growth from the Sh17.2 billion booked in the previous year.

But it is the ventures to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda that were the most lucrative after they accounted for 61.3 percent of the earnings.

The Rwandese market raked in Sh10.2 billion while DRC brought in Sh9.8 billion.

Despite being second, the Congolese market grew the fastest having more than doubled from Sh4.7 billion in the previous year and continues to show even higher prospects for growth.

The pumping of resources by Kenya banks into the mineral-rich country is evident by it hosting the most employees, branches and assets which can directly be linked to growth in earnings from Sh1.6 billion in 2019 to Sh9.8 billion.

According to World Bank DRC, which is the second biggest country by land mass in Africa is among the most underbanked country in the region relative to its population.

The metric which is measured by bank branches per 100,000 adults reveals the country is underbanked with 0.67 branches serving 100,000 adults.

In comparison Kenya had 4.4 branches serving 100,000 adults while Uganda (2.3), Tanzania (2.3), Rwanda (3.4), and Burundi (3.2).

The annual publication also revealed that the DRC accounted for 34 percent (Sh246.7 billion) of gross by Kenyan lenders in the region showing the appetite for credit and growth potential in the country.

Total assets of subsidiaries at the end of the year grew by 32 percent to Sh1.6 trillion with DRC accounting for 40.4 percent (Sh655 billion).

At the moment only two Kenyan outfits have a presence in the country, KCB bank had 108 branches while Equity had 81 branches.

KCB recently disclosed that it spent Sh25.1 billion to acquire an 85 percent stake in Trust Merchant Bank (TMB) a Congolese lender that gave it a strong foothold in the vast mineral-endowed central African republic.

Uganda was the third most profitable region with a cumulative gross profit of Sh5.2 billion followed by South Sudan, which bounced from a Sh500 million loss in 2021 to bring in Sh4.6 billion.

