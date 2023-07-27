Companies DStv charges for businesses increase from next month

By BONFACE OTIENO

MultiChoice Kenya will increase the prices of its DStv business packages by up to Sh340 from August 1, raising the operating expenses of commercial users.

The move comes soon after the pay-TV operator hiked the prices of GOtv and DStv packages for households effective the same date.

Businesses will see adjustments of between 2.2 percent and 5.4 percent on the revised DStv monthly charges.

Play Essential will see one of the biggest increases in pricing to Sh8,500 from the current Sh8,280, representing a jump of Sh340 or 4.1 percent.

MultiChoice Kenya declined to provide a reason for the price adjustments. It has previously blamed the rising costs of operations for raising its charges. Many businesses have seen a significant jump in costs, coming on the back of expansion of taxes and escalation of prices of fuel and electricity among other major inputs.

“DStv continues to offer value to its customers with a variety of packages to choose from to keep your guests, patrons, customers and staff informed, entertained and up-to-date,” said the pay TV firm in a statement yesterday.

Other packages affected include the DStv Essential which is normally suited for banks, schools and government offices.

Others are Stay designed to suit the needs of hotels, hospitals and multi-dwelling units. Under the price changes, customers will pay Sh2,875 for Stay Ultra from the current Sh2,780.

