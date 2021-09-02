Companies Jambojet confirms Karanja Ndegwa as CEO

Jambojet chief executive officer Karanja Ndegwa. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Budget carrier Jambojet has confirmed Karanja Ndegwa as the airline’s chief executive officer and managing director effective Thursday, September 2.

Mr Ndegwa has held the post in an acting capacity since April 2020 after Allan Kilavuka joined its parent firm Kenya Airways as CEO.

Announcing the appointment on Thursday, Jambojet chairman Vincent Rague said Mr Ndegwa had “successfully steered the business, ensuring stability, continuity and growth amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has significantly affected the aviation industry” during his short stint as acting chief.

“Through his leadership, we are confident that he is best suited to take the airline to the next level in terms of growth and sustainability,” Mr Rague added in a statement.

Before joining Jambojet in 2014 as the chief financial officer, Mr Ndegwa worked at Kenya Airways in different capacities, rising to the revenue accounting manager position.

He is credited with setting up the finance structures during Jambojet’s inception and has also been involved in strategy development and implementation.

The KQ subsidiary holds nearly half of the domestic aviation market, offering low-cost tickets.

His confirmation comes amid turbulence in the aviation industry following travel and economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Ndegwa is expected to lead Jambojet's foray into the Democratic Republic of Congo with flights to Goma starting September 10.

Currently, the airline flies to six local destinations as well as Entebbe in Uganda and Kigali, Rwanda from its hub in Nairobi.