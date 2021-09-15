Companies Kenya Power workers seek board ouster on tenders investigation

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary The anti-corruption watchdog has summoned non-executive directors of Kenya Power to record statements over procurement fights that has rocked that utility company.

The summons comes weeks after the board pushed out the utility's Chief Executive Officer Benard Ngugi, before the end of his term, after a stormy board meeting in August.

Kenya Power workers have threatened to go on strike if four directors don't resign amid an investigation over tendering at the electricity utility.

The Kenya Electrical Trades and Allied Workers Union (Ketawu) has warned of the strike in the push for the resignation of board chairman Vivienne Yeda and directors--Elizabeth Rogo, Caroline Kittony and Sachen Gudka.

“We are giving an ultimatum to the government. In the next three weeks, if they are not going to see the four board members exit Kenya Power, we are going to mobilise all workers in the energy sector for a nationwide strike,” said Mr Ernest Nadome, Ketawu secretary-general, in a briefing yesterday.

“It will be a mother of all strike in this country. We will bring down power, there will be no power in this country because Kenyans are suffering.”

This comes after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) boss Twalib Mbarak directed Ms Yeda alongside eight others to appear before its officers between yesterday and tomorrow.

"The Commission is investigating allegations of interference in procurement processes by the board of directors," Mr Mbarak writes in a letter addressed to Ms Yeda dated September 10, 2021.

"To progress the investigation, kindly facilitate the below listed members of the board of directors to appear before our investigators at our Integrity Center offices for interview and statement recording," the letter reads.

Besides Ms Yeda, the other board members summoned include engineer Abdularaq Ali, Caroline Kittony Njoroge Muhu, Elizabeth Rogo and Kairo Thuo. Others summoned are Mr Sachen Gudka, Isaac Kiva and Humphrey Muhu.

