Companies Konza, MoH to launch integrated medical hub

By KABUI MWANGI

The Konza Technopolis has partnered with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to unveil a new medical system designed to unify medical records in all public hospitals.

Dubbed tibERbu, the system will provide a single point of information for doctors and nurses to access patient digital records, saving time and enhancing medical diagnosis.

A product of the Konza Technopolis Innovation ecosystem, tibERbu was showcased for the first time to the public in Kericho during the Health Day ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations themed ‘Universal Healthcare.’

Lucas Omollo, Konza Technopolis Development Authority manager for ICT and smart city facilities, said tibERbu would revolutionise the medical sector with its two components comprising Primary Care Network and Electronic Medical Record, which he said have been successfully rolled out to various health centres.

“tibERbu covers various service points in the hospital, including registration, triage, out-patient department, in-patient department, specialist clinics and other support services like billing and inventory,” said Omollo.

“It enables doctors to retrieve various reports from the system for efficient clinical decision making among others when running hospitals and managing patients.”

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha said the system is in line with the Kenya National E-Health Strategy anchored on Vision 2030.

“Our overall goal in health is to have equitable and affordable healthcare at the highest achievable standard to Kenyans. The implementation of this novel digital health system is informed by the strategies and results emanating from various ratified policies,” she said.

