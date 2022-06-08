Companies MPs ask Treasury to help KAA recover Sh7.5bn debt from KQ

National Assembly Public Investments Committee chairman Abdulswamad Nassir. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Parliament has asked the National Treasury to intervene and help the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) recover Sh7.5 billion owed by Kenya Airways, in an effort to resolve the airport debt that has hang on the national carrier for years.

A report by the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee (PIC) says there is need to engage Treasury to fast track the recovery of the amount owed as the debt is too high and affecting its operations. Previously, KAA had been engaging KQ directly on the issue of debt.

“The Committee recommends that the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury should intervene and have the amount owed to the KAA by the KQ settled,” said the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee (PIC) in a report tabled in the House last week.

The debt owed by Kenya Airways remained due and recoverable, says lawmakers in the report. MPs say in the report that KQ had paid a total of Sh1.59 billion between July 2018 and June 2021.

ALSO READ: House wants KAA to shield airports from land grabbers

The report further states that KAA was working closely with National Treasury to ensure recovery of the debt is effected.

The legislators say in the report the books of KQ for the Financial Year 2018/19 reflected trade and other receivables balance of Sh14.32billion (2017 - Sh10, 6billion).

Included in the balance was an amount owed by Kenya Airways of Sh2, 17 billion (2017 - Sh1, 74 billion) reflecting a 25.5percent increase.

This, MPs say could indicate difficulty on the debtor’s ability to settle their accounts as and when they fall due.

“From the foregoing, it was not possible to confirm whether the necessary adjustments by way of provisions for doubtful debts have been effected to ensure the reported trade and other receivables balance of Sh14.32 billion as of 30 June 2018 was fairly stated,” reads the report.

ALSO READ: Reprieve for KAA as court stops airport workers strike

The development comes barely a few months after KAA managing director Alex Gitari said a decision by the Treasury to mop up Sh12.5 billion surplus cash from its coffers in 2019 left it broke and unable to settle supplier debt.

This saw KAA reach out to the Treasury for a bailout to help meet pressing needs.

[email protected]