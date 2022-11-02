Companies Nairobi, central and coast hit by power outage

Kenya Power workers carry out repair works along Haile Selassie Road, Mombasa on December 5, 2020. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

Businesses and residents in Nairobi, Mount Kenya, and coastal regions on Wednesday endured a power outage resulting in financial losses from the disruption.

Kenya Power said the blackout was as a result of system disturbance, but did not disclose more details.

“At 11.09 am this morning, we lost power supply due to a system disturbance, affecting parts of Nairobi, Coast and Mt Kenya regions. We are working in collaboration with other sector players to restore supply as soon as possible,” said the state-owned power utility firm in a statement on its Twitter handle.

Manufacturers, commercial building owners, warehouses, farmers and small businesses such as salons and barbershops largely depend on electricity to operate.

Frequent blackouts due to supply shortfalls — and sometimes because of aging distribution and transmission infrastructure — have forced most businesses and wealthy homes to have standby generators.

An extended outage usually leads to losses and additional expenses from using generators.

[email protected]